The Philadelphia Eagles They had one of their best seasons in the National Football League (NFL), dominating the East division from beginning to end, as well as the National Conference.

They finished the regular season with the best record, 14 wins and only 3 losses, being the first classified, for which they earned a week off, directly contesting the divisional round, in which they defeated the new york giantsand in the Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Led by the talented third-year quarterback, Jalen HurtsA finalist for season MVP as well as a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year, the Eagles returned to a Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018 win over the New England Patriots.

A little history

Throughout the years, Philadelphia has managed to reach 3 Super Bowls, the first in 1981, when they lost to the then Oakland Raiders by a score of 10-27.

The second time they played for the title was in 2005, losing again, this time against the New England Patriots of the great Tom Brady, falling by a final score of 21-24, the Eagles being led by Andy Reid, who is now head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that will face Philadelphia on Sunday, February 12 for Super Bowl LVII .

Finally, it was the aforementioned 2018 final, when Philadelphia, led by Nick Folesbackup quarterback to Carson Wentz, who was unable to finish the season due to injury, got revenge for the 2005 loss, winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl here.

We recommend you read

That is why this game ahead against the Chiefs will be unmissable, because it is a team like the Eagles who are going for their long-awaited second title, while Kansas City wants its third championship, and the second in the last 4 years.