Last month one of the video games was released that was going to mean something important for Square Enix, Forspokenwhich has not finished convincing users of PS5 nor to the pc. And although the controversy has been left in the background, it seems that its developers want to offer an optimal experience for those who bought the title.

This is the message he left Takeshi Aramakiboss Luminous Productions and game director:

Thanks to all the players who have enjoyed Forspoken and explored Athia since launch. We’ve heard all your feedback and are working on a future patch that includes performance improvements, graphics, gameplay, and general updates plus patches for content on PS5 and various PC configurations. We are committed to making Forspoken the most enjoyable experience possible, and will update you on the next patch as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and patience.

For now, the date for said patch has not been confirmed. The game is available in PS5 and pc.

via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Hopefully with this people will be satisfied with the game, after all the fights look fun. Of course, the disaster that gave for the first impression is going to be difficult to change.