Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar reportedly spent R$15.5 million on a mouth-watering luxury mansion in Brazil.

The new property is believed to have seven bedrooms, a squash court, a swimming pool, a 20-car garage and a panoramic elevator between floors. The British newspaper The Sun reports that the mansion was built in the Alphaville region, in Greater São Paulo.

Neymar has yet to give fans a glimpse of the new home, sharing a single photo of him on Christmas Day with his mum, dad and sister.

It is understood that the property is the second for the soccer player in Brazil who previously acquired a R$37.3 million mansion, located near Rio de Janeiro, is a six-story home and has its own helipad, gym, court tennis court and pier.

The mansion built on a two and a half acre lot also has other luxurious features including a sauna, massage room, spa and heated jacuzzi.