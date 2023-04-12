Ice hockey | The end of five Finnish NHL seasons in the regular season was confirmed

Nashville and Buffalo being out of the playoffs sealed the deal.

Vancouver

New Jersey Devils beat the Buffalo Sabers 6–2. The Winnipeg Jets, on the other hand, claimed a 3–1 victory over Minnesota.

The results ensure that the NHL season of five Finnish players will be interrupted in the regular season.

Even the theoretical possibility of the Sabers to get to the playoffs is now gone. I saw that there was a doorman Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and again for more than 22 minutes a defender Henri Jokiharjun (-3) the season ends with the regular season.

The Sabers thus extended their ugly NHL record: 12 straight seasons without the playoffs. The Devils, on the other hand, made club history with their 51st win of the season. Jack Hughes rose to 97 (43+54) points and the Devils’ regular season record with the goal he scored.

Jets a win, on the other hand, meant the final downfall of Nashville’s dream – and the end of the West’s last playoff team.

The spot goes to Winnipeg, which leads Nashville by five points with one game to play and the Predators two. Calgary, which is between the teams in the standings, lost their chances in the previous round, when the Flames lost specifically to Nashville in overtime.

So, those who rejected Nashville’s phenomenal spring season will remain in the regular season Juuse Sarosher second husband Kevin Lankinen mixed Juuso Pärssinenwho recovered to playing condition for the previous round.