Neymar Jr. has been seen on a podcast with the player Romario to talk about football and personal experiences during their careers. In the talk, the Al-Hilal player addressed the crisis that arose in the PSG locker room when he coincided with Leo Messi and Kilian Mbappé in a team full of stars.

The Paris Saint Germain of 2021 had managed to bring together big names in football to polish a team that can achieve the first and long-awaited Champions League for the French team. That team raised doubts due to rumors of a lack of camaraderie and ego battles in the locker room.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of the Parisian team, managed reunite Neymar, Messi and Mbappé on the same team. For the latter, PSG paid 180 million euros to Monaco. In this way, he consecrated the best trident in europe to compete in the top European competition. The team had other big names such as Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, that PSG failed to form a compact team. Rumors about a war of egos in the French locker room they began to sound louder and louder. These disputes led to an imbalance in the team that negatively affected the results at the European level.









During the podcast, Romario asked Neymar if Mbappé was a person prone to getting upset with others. He answered the question clearly: «No, it is not. I have my things with him, we had a little fightbut he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him ‘golden boy’. I always played with him, I said he was going to be one of the best. “I always helped him, I talked to him, he came to my house, we had dinner together.”

The Brazilian national team player explained that Messi did collide with Mbappé in the Parisian dressing room: «We had some good years of collaboration, but after Messi’s arrival he became a little jealous. “I didn’t want to share myself with anyone,” he expressed with a laugh; «Then there were some fights, a behavior change».

Finally, Neymar stated that that team full of stars with the best trident in Europe did not work. The Brazilian player thus reported that the PSG locker room had a fight of pride between the players: “It’s good to have egos, but you have to know that you don’t play alone. There were big egos and it can’t work that way. If no one runs and no one helps, it is impossible to win anything,” concludes Neymar.