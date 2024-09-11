The Colombian National Team has achieved impressive results under the technical direction of the Argentine strategist, Nestor Lorenzo, that has achieved potential from a squad that has responded on the field.

The 2-1 victory over the Argentines last Tuesday at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla is yet another positive result that has fans excited.

Colombia is second in the qualifying table after the victory with goals from the defender Yerson Mosquera and the steering wheel James Rodriguez, the great figure of the team.

Lorenzo’s record with Colombia has enviable statistics. He had already beaten Brazil, also 2-1 and in the capital of Atlantic, and it is the first time that in the same qualifying round the two greats of South America fall with the Colombians.

Added to this is the fact that the national team has beaten great teams, world champions, which clearly shows that Lorenzo and his boys are on an impressive run.

The Colombians defeated 2-0 Germany in a friendly match and it was the first time that the Teutons fell into the clutches of Lorenzo’s team in history.

Likewise, that 2-1 against Brazil It was Colombia’s first victory against the five-time world champions in the pre-World Cup stage.

The numbers don’t lie and warn that the 1-0 victory against Spain tThis is also the first victory over this European team in a friendly.

After the 1-0 against Uruguay in the America’s Cup in the United StatesColombia returned to the final of this tournament after 17 years, impressive data that supports the work of Lorenzo and his boys.

