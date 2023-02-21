New York (Union)

The United Arab Emirates condemned the launch of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, some of which are intercontinental, noting that this is considered provocative behavior that has global repercussions and undermines stability and security, while calling on the UN Security Council to combat the methods through which Bearing Yang finances its illegal weapons programs and calls for Pyongyang to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation of its people and expresses its solidarity with Japan and the Republic of Korea against Pyongyang’s “reckless and provocative” behaviour.

In a statement before the UN Security Council delivered by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the country to the United Nations, the UAE reiterated its condemnation of the provocations practiced by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, by launching ballistic missiles, noting that Pyongyang launched in less than one year. More than 70 ballistic missiles, including 9 intercontinental ballistic missiles, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

“Two nights ago, residents of the Japanese city of Hokkaido were exposed to grave danger due to the DPRK’s recent illegal launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which landed off the coast of Japan,” the statement said. Since then, the DPRK has launched two more ballistic missiles.

The statement expressed “the UAE’s solidarity with the peoples of Japan and the Republic of Korea, who suffer from fear and anxiety resulting from Pyongyang’s reckless and provocative behavior.”

And he considered that this behavior not only threatens the neighbors of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, but also has global repercussions, considering that the proliferation of armaments anywhere undermines stability and security everywhere.

The statement said: “As the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea continues to choose the path of escalation, the United Arab Emirates remains deeply concerned about the increasing nuclear rhetoric in the region and the prospects of the DPRK conducting a seventh nuclear test. We call on the DPRK to respect international law, abide by Security Council resolutions, and return to the treaty.” Non-proliferation.

“The UN Security Council must safeguard global security, and despite the establishment of a strict sanctions regime by the council, the DPRK continued to develop an illegal nuclear weapons program,” he added.

The statement called on the Security Council to address and combat the new ways in which the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is financing its illegal weapons programme, while ensuring that all Member States implement the sanctions already imposed.

“The DPRK unfortunately continues to prioritize proliferation and escalation over the urgent humanitarian needs of its population,” the statement said. “We urge the DPRK to cooperate with the United Nations and the international community to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation affecting its people and allow the resumption of humanitarian assistance inside the country.” .

He added, “It is time for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to abandon its threats and intimidation and return to dialogue, and it is time for the Security Council to speak with one voice on this file. The current situation is dangerous and unsustainable.”