Football player Neymar was denounced in France by a former Brazilian domestic worker who claims that she worked for him for two years when she was at Paris Saint-Germain without having been discharged, according to the newspaper Le Parisien published this Wednesday.

The newspaper claims that Marcia, a 35-year-old Brazilian who does not have papers, is demanding 368,000 euros from the player before a labor court in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, on the outskirts of Paris, for having employed her between January 2021 and October 2022 without legally registering her and other violations of French legislation.

The complainant claims, according to the newspaper, that she worked every day of the week and that she was paid in cash. Among the crimes reported are, in addition to undeclared work, the hellish pace that was imposed, the non-remuneration of overtime hours and the absence of paid vacations and health insurance.

Neymar was seriously injured.

Marcia claims that she was forced to work until fifteen days before giving birth to her fourth child and, after the birth, she was not accepted for the job. According to the complaint, the employee worked for Neymar at his 27th birthday party in February 2019, before occasionally becoming a kitchen assistant and, since January 2021, she began to be permanently at the footballer’s service.

Her tasks, she noted, ranged from cleaning to doing the nails of the soccer player Bruna Biancardi’s partner. The lawsuit is accompanied by messages exchanged by Marcia and Neymar’s personal assistant that would prove the woman’s work in the Brazilian player’s home.

He adds that he worked 9 hours a day from Monday to Thursday, six on Fridays and Saturdays and 7 on Sundays, at a rate of 15 euros per hour and double that on holidays. Although she did not have a payroll, she wrote down the hours in a notebook, also provided as evidence.

She said that, abandoned after giving birth to her fourth child, she had to turn to charity from humanitarian associations to feed her family, until she came into contact with an association that helps Brazilian women with problems in France who put her in touch. with two lawyers.

Before Neymar left Paris to play in Saudi Arabia, They sent him, he said, an email to seek an amicable solution to the dispute and, in the absence of a response, he has decided to go to labor justice.

