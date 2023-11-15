Head coach Markku Kanerva was still isolated from the rest of the team on Wednesday.

Screamers has long belonged to the main players Robin Lod admits that it “seems like an eternity” since his last international match. The last time Lod was seen in the Finnish men’s national football team was in March in the European Championship qualifiers against Denmark and Northern Ireland.

Now Lod is with the Huuhkajie again, when the team hosts Northern Ireland in the EC qualifiers on Friday and ends its career in Group H next Monday against San Marino. Lodin kept the Huuhkajs on the sidelines for a long time due to a bad knee injury.

“I had never had a major injury, so it was a new thing in that sense. The first weeks went by quite slowly while adjusting with the sticks. When I was able to run a little and kick the ball, the enthusiasm increased, and then the time went faster,” Lod recalled at the Huuhkajie media conference on Wednesday in Helsinki .

Lod injured his knee in May with his club team Minnesota United. So it has been a long time since Lodi’s last official game, although he has already been able to train fully first in Minnesota and in recent weeks as a guest of HJK.

“Now we’ll see what the coaches decide”, he acknowledged his possible playing in the next few days’ Huuhkajie matches.

One of Lodi’s strengths is versatility. He can perform to his advantage both as a winger, as a second striker behind the tip and in the center of the midfield.

Screamers it is no longer possible to claim a spot in the EC final tournament by finishing in the top two in their qualifying group with two rounds of games remaining. Slovenia and Denmark lead the group with 19 points. Kazakhstan has collected 15, Huuhkajat 12, Northern Ireland six and San Marino zero points.

However, Huuhkaj’s dream of entering the European Championship held in Germany next summer has not been shattered, as the team is heading to the further qualifiers to be played in March.

Huuhkaj’s autumn has been a little successful, as the team has lost its three previous games. Lod says that in the matches of the next few days there will be “a place for face washing”.

“It’s definitely important to get back to your level, and these are important matches for March. It’s harder to go to the next qualifiers after two wins than two losses.”

Compared to expectations, Northern Ireland’s only victories have come against San Marino.

“Their players have been brought up on British pitches. There is speed, and the ball flies into the box”, Lod describes Friday’s opponent.

One one of the question marks is who will pilot Huuhkaji in the matches of the next few days.

The head coach Markku in Kanerva a coronavirus infection was found on Tuesday. At least he was still isolated from the rest of the team on Wednesday. Spokesperson for the national team Timo Walden said on Wednesday that Kanerva’s situation will be monitored day by day.

The head coach was feeling better on Wednesday than on Tuesday, and it is possible that he will already be involved in the Northern Ireland campaign. According to Lodi, the team meetings and practices have been held as agreed despite Kanerva’s absence.

“Nothing in itself has changed, only the drivers have changed a bit,” says Lod.

If Kanerva is not involved in the matches of the next few days, the team’s playing will probably be led by the coaching group Mika Nurmela or Toni Korkeakunnas. There had been no corona infections in the Huhkaji players or any other background group, at least by Wednesday afternoon.