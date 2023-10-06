The Brazilian Justice freed Neymarfront ofl Saudi Al-Hilal, to pay a series of fines that were imposed on him for the construction of an artificial lake in a beach house he has on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The decision was made by the judge Richard Robert Fairclough of the Mangaratiba Single District Court and who, after an appeal from the player, granted him a precautionary measure suspending the sanctions that he described as disproportionate, according to the ruling, to which EFE had access today.

The fines for the former Barcelona and PSG They totaled 16 million reais (3.1 million dollars/3 million euros) and were imposed last July for the artificial lake that he built in the large gardens of the residence located in the municipality of Mangaratiba, in one of the condominiums. of luxury that rise in this resort on the coast of Rio.

According to environmental authorities, the works presented a series of irregularities, including the diversion of the course of some streams, the collection of water from a river without authorization, prohibited excavations, an irregular movement of rocks and earth, and the use of sand. from the beach near the house.

For the judge, the authorities’ decisions were “abusive” and disproportionate and, therefore, he ordered their suspension within a maximum period of 72 hours, under penalty of a financial penalty of 10,000 reais per day (1,941 dollars or 1,851 euros). for the Mayor of Mangaratiba.

"The acts carried out by the accused were, in a superficial analysis, abusive from their origin, since the dynamics in the application of infringement notices cannot go beyond what is provided in the law, in addition to violating, therefore , constitutional principles of legality, reasonableness and proportionality," the ruling noted.