To celebrate the arrival of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Beta, available from today exclusively for PlayStation players who have pre-ordered the game, the champions of SSC Napoli had the opportunity to play it in preview. The challenge (here is the full video) pitted two teams captained respectively by Giovanni Di Lorenzo, a great Call of Duty fan, and Victor Osimhen, last season’s top scorer. After celebrating their third championship, the Italian champions temporarily put their shoes aside to challenge each other with joypads. Supporting the two captains are other champions of the caliber of Kvaratskhelia, Simeone, Ostigard and Elmas. The two teams faced off across three main game modes (Team Death Match, Domination, and Hardpoint) and across three fan-favorite maps that were rebuilt from the ground up for this year’s edition (Karachi, Invasion, and Skidrow).

The first match was won by Team Di Lorenzo, with Kvaratskhelia confirming himself as a champion in Call of Duty too, reaching the top of the rankings with 23 kills and winning first blood in the Team Death Match. Team Osimhen reacted in the second game: Simeone took the lead by capturing one flag after another in Domination, equalizing the scores and taking the challenge to an exciting final round. At this point, captain Di Lorenzo felt obliged to show everyone his superiority with the joypad and led his team to victory with a spectacular triple kill.

The Modern Warfare III Beta will be split across two weekends, with additional maps and game modes planned throughout the Beta. The multiplayer maps will be instantly familiar to anyone who played 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, featuring the latest technical advancements and modern movement mechanics for a completely new experience. Available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the first Beta weekend will begin today at 7pm and end on Tuesday 10 October, also at 7pm. Those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can start playing the Beta today from 7pm. The remainder of the weekend, from Sunday 8 October at 7pm to Tuesday 10 October at 7pm, is accessible to all PlayStation players, regardless of pre-order status.

The second Beta weekend is open to all platforms and will begin on Thursday 12 October at 7pm and end on Monday 16 October at 7pm. This is a free Open Beta weekend for all PlayStation 4 and 5 owners, regardless of their pre-order status. Those who pre-ordered the game for Xbox Series If you’re on Xbox One, or have pre-purchased the game on PC via Battle.net or Steam, you can start playing the Beta on Thursday, October 12 at 7pm. The remainder of the weekend, from Saturday, October 14 at 7pm to Monday, October 16 at 7pm, is accessible to Xbox and PC players regardless of their pre-order status.