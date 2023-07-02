Next Saturday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will start following up on the commitment to achieving semi-annual Emiratisation targets for private sector companies that employ 50 or more skilled employees, after the expiration of the deadline granted by the Ministry to employers, from June 30 to July 7, to achieve the goals. Emiratisation for employers, taking into account the Arafah stand and Eid Al-Adha holidays, and to allow sufficient time for companies to achieve their goals.

It is scheduled that the Ministry will start, starting from the eighth of July, to follow up on the commitment to achieving the semi-annual Emiratisation targets, established by the Council of Ministers, represented in achieving a growth rate of 1% of skilled jobs, provided that financial fines are imposed against non-compliant companies, amounting to 42 thousand dirhams for Every citizen is not designated.

The Ministry confirmed, in an indicative video broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that as soon as the deadline for establishments to meet the localization targets ends, it will start a review of the commitment of the targeted establishments, and impose financial contributions on establishments that do not meet the semi-annual 1% localization rate, in addition to financial contributions. remaining for the year 2022 on non-compliant establishments.

She explained that the new mechanism to achieve Emiratization targets aims to ensure the continuity of employment of citizens throughout the year, maintain their fulfillment rates in the private sector, and sustain the provision of job opportunities and offer vacancies on the “Nafes” platform throughout the year, in line with the pace of registration of job seekers.

The Ministry called on companies that have not yet achieved Emiratisation targets to invest the additional deadline and expedite the fulfillment of what is required of them, by benefiting from the support provided by the “Nafes” program, whose electronic platform is full of qualified Emirati cadres to fill skilled jobs in the private sector.

The Ministry appreciated the efforts of the private sector in the process of Emiratisation, which aims to activate and enhance the participation of Emirati cadres in the labor market, along with global skills, so that the workforce participates effectively in the efforts to enhance the country’s global competitiveness, and push the UAE economy to be among the fastest growing in the world. .

She affirmed her confidence in the private sector’s awareness of its required role in the Emiratisation file, and its keenness to play this role, especially in light of the remarkable results achieved since the implementation of the Emiratisation decisions began last year, as the number of citizens working in the private sector is witnessing a historical increase, to reach their number by the end of last May. To more than 68,000 male and female citizens working in more than 16,000 companies.

And to support the commitment to achieve the aforementioned employment targets for nationals, monthly contributions will be applied to establishments that do not comply with the required percentages, at a value of 6,000 dirhams for each job that has not been localized according to the target, starting from January 2023 through the digital systems of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, provided that the value of monthly contributions increases. Progressively at a rate of 1000 dirhams every year until 2026.

In order to ensure the governance of these decisions and follow up on their implementation in the labor market, the Ministry works in coordination with the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to measure the Emiratisation index in the private sector.

The next stage witnesses giving a major priority to economic development and empowering human capital to reach the goal of “building the best and most active economy in the world.” For talents, companies and investments.

Raising the rates of settlement

The Council of Ministers approved a decision to raise the current Emiratization rates in private sector establishments that have 50 employees or more, at a rate of 2% annually for skilled jobs, and to achieve a total increase rate of 10% in 2026, in parallel with providing incentives to distinguished establishments that achieve qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens. In a way that contributes to achieving the objectives of the “Nafes” program.

• “Human Resources and Emiratisation” called on companies to invest the extra time and expedite the fulfillment of what is required of them.