The Sprint of the Austrian Grand Prix was really pleasant, thanks to one wet track which led to many battles on the track. We left from round 1when after a few meters Sergio Perez, on the strength of a better sprint at the start, joined Max Verstappen and clearly passed him at the first corner. The two from Red Bull are gone though close to disaster when Verstappen immediately tried to rejoin his rival-mate but the latter he put it in the grass without a second thought.

The Dutchman was forced to take your foot off the gas by almost 40%, a huge risk in wet conditions, which Verstappen fails did not digest. Time to get to turn 3 braking and Max has sank the brakingaccompanying Perez out, to then reply at the next turn 4. From there Max trimmed 8 tenths per lap on average to his teammate and to all the others, closing with a advantage of 21 seconds over 24 laps on Perez second. A testament to the Dutchman’s unrivaled driving level in mixed conditions. At the same time, however, one cannot fail to notice that, despite the two world titles already in his palmares and the way in which he is dominating the current season, Max doesn’t digest some situations, like the one experienced with a teammate. Also during qualifying the Dutchman, after having suffered an involuntary but clear block from Hamilton, deliberately returned it to him, flanking him on the main straight and preventing the old rival from launching for his attempt. Hamilton’s block was probably to be punished with the classic 3 positions on the grid, but Verstappen’s following, being a deliberate actwas to be punished even more severely. However, no one evidently reported the matter to the stewards for reasons of opportunity and it ended (incredibly) in nothing. One wonders why Verstappen still needs to take his revenge so hard on the track, which is the environment where he least of all needs to demonstrate something, and where indeed he should have peace of mind and a broad awareness of his own means. From the point of view merely rational it’s clear that Max doesn’t need to of any of this and could easily ignore who causes it and carry on on its for now unstoppable path, but from the human point of view it is possible that without this so impetuous fire that occasionally emerges we wouldn’t have the driver as strong as we see either. There are those who like this attitude and those who don’t, it’s not up to us to judge what is right.



RedBull loads “hides” the super DRS, but maintains efficiency

From a technical point of view, the Sprint offered few ideas, all related to the track conditions. There Red Bull was definitely the best car on the trackand in this the large aerodynamic load that the RB19 continues to bring to the track was a big help in the mixed conditions of the Sprint. Who do you ask what happened to the super DRS of Newey’s car, we point out that in all the last few races the single-seaters of the Milton Keynes team took to the track with highly aerodynamically loaded trims and despite this they generally achieved the highest top speeds, albeit only slightly. In fact RedBull is exploiting the efficiency aerodynamics for smooth cruising heavier than the competition and this was also seen precisely in the Sprint, where Perez was also able to finish comfortably in second place.

Superlative Sainz, Leclerc stuck and in trouble

Behind the Red Bulls the car that showed a better performance was the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. This time, however, the Spanish put in much of his to manage a nervous car and which in fast corners did not provide any guarantee of grip to the pilot, said by Sainz himself. A matter of set-up prepared for dry conditions Sainz said, however very good indeed to bring home a third place driving “on eggs” in that way. On the other Ferrari front, the lower load makes it difficult to center the tire operating window Leclerc went into crisis. Overall, the Monegasque’s race is a bit difficult to judge precisely, given the spectacular defense by Ocon who showed truly phenomenal hand-to-hand combat by preventing Leclerc from passing (and keeping Russell behind him in the sprint across the finish line by just 9 thousandths). That said, Leclerc never seemed at ease, he committed many errors and mistakes, which beyond the precise position, make it clear that it could not have aspired to anything particularly relevant in any case. It is not easy to understand why this difference between the two riders of the red, if not in trim preferences which evidently reward the greater balance neutrality for Sainz in these conditions.



Aston Martin discreet, Mercedes does what it can

Instead, they close in fourth and fifth place Stroll and Alonso’s Aston Martin (who in the end no longer knew how to avoid passing his teammate…). The race pace of Stroll’s cars was good, and they got the maximum with the conservative strategy to stay on the intermediate tyre. The Mercedes, on the other hand, were the protagonists of a good comeback, especially when Russell mounted the slick tire first, but given the starting positions it was difficult to do more for the two British team from Wolff.

All to be re-evaluated in the race

After this long series of sessions, the next one will finally be the race. The forecasts speak of dry and of Sun. The temperatures may not be as high as Friday, but still higher than those seen during the Sprint and this will ensure that it will finally be possible evaluate the race pace and degradation values ​​on the trackthe real answers that everyone is waiting for from this very long weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix.