Telecinco’s new bet, Next Level Chefstarted on Wednesday night with Blanca Romero as presenter of talent culinary. “Welcome to the cooking contest that has revolutionized the planet“, the actress verbalized from the top of the structure.

“This program has had the most watched premiere in television history thanks to 17 million Americans”, he recalled the milestone that the format achieved in the United States.

After explaining the methodology of the program, he showed the structure that would accommodate the contestants and the chefs. “Each level (attic, first floor and basement) is equipped differentlyso they will not know what utensils they will cook with, or what ingredients,” he showed.

The 21 participantsall of them cooking influencers, made their best dishes to be one of the 15 chosen by the captains and, in turn, jurors: Francis Paniego, Marcos Morán and Rakel Cernicharo.

Team Rachel : Jurgi, Alberto, Rorro, Alba and Bruno.

: Jurgi, Alberto, Rorro, Alba and Bruno. Team Francis : Jaime, Lucía, Toni, Inma and Noelia

: Jaime, Lucía, Toni, Inma and Noelia Team Mark: Melissa, Skander, Bosquet, Ibai and Carmen This is how the teams looked after the first test

Unfortunately, for the rest of the applicants there were no options, since their dishes They did not impress any of the three captains. Ana Paloma, Marta, Bosco, José, Arturo and Carmen Paloma left without an apron.