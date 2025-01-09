Flooded houses, rescues and accidents in Galicia due to the storm of heavy rain and wind of more than 150 kilometers per hour

The storm has left a total of 65 incidents in Galicia on Wednesday morning, mainly in the province of A Coruña (47), followed by Pontevedra (17) and also one in Lugo, according to data from 112 Galicia. On a day with different orange and yellow alerts for rain and wind, the municipality with the most incidents has been Santiago, with a total of 10, followed by Brión, Oleiros, Ames and Vigo, with three in each case. So far, the most repeated incidents have to do with the presence of branches or trees on communication routes (27) and with the rain, which is causing problems in homes (four floods recorded so far) and roads (17 objects or remains of accidents and two floods).

Among the notable incidents, the GES of Brión explained that in their area they were working on around twenty flooded homes. Shortly before 8:00 a.m., a private individual reported two overflowing rivers in this same municipality. In addition, the lower part of the Divino Maestro center in Compostela, on Blanco Nájera street, has been flooded, so the children had to return home. The notice came at 7:50 a.m. through a private individual, and the Firefighters and Local Police participated in the operation. Also in Santiago there were several warnings for flooding on roads. On Edison Road, various individuals explained that they were on top of their vehicles for 7.45 hours because the height of the water was considerable, which forced the municipal firefighters to intervene. There were also problems at the O Vieiro roundabout, in the Fontiñas neighborhood, among other places in the capital of Galicia.

On the other hand, in Lousame, a woman had to be rescued from her vehicle by the GES of Boiro: an overflowing river caused the car to be dragged by the current along a forest track in the area of ​​Cernande, in Tállara. The person involved is in good condition. In Vigo, an individual warned ten minutes before 9:00 a.m. that he was trapped by water inside his doorway, on Areal Street. He was unable to go outside due to the force of the current, which was beginning to flood the interior of the building. The Vigo Firefighters were alerted from 112 Galicia.

Regarding traffic accidents, a car collided with a tree that was on the road on AG-55 as it passed through Gándara, municipality of Zas, and ended up rolling several times. It happened minutes before 8:00 a.m. 061 and the Civil Traffic Guard participate in this operation, as well as road maintenance services. As for the most affected municipalities, at this time Santiago is the one with the most active warnings, especially for flooding on roads, basements and homes. Other warnings about flooded roads come from the town councils of Ribeira, Carballo, Moaña, Vigo or Noia.

Wind gusts of more than 150 km/gh

The Xunta has activated the orange alert for wind in the west of the province of A Coruña, in addition to maintaining the orange warning level for coastal storms in both A Coruña and Pontevedra. This morning, Galicia has recorded winds of more than 150 kilometers per hour. Specifically, the maximum value, according to Meteogalicia, has been recorded in Penedo do Galo, in Viveiro (Lugo), with 152.1 km/h at 7:20 a.m. this Wednesday. Also in A Gándara, in Vimianzo (A Coruña), gusts of speed of 141 kilometers per hour were recorded at 06:30 am and in the city of A Coruña, of almost 130 km/h. In Cuntis (Pontevedra) and in Oia (Pontevedra) speeds were exceeded 120 km/h.

For its part, in Rois (A Coruña) up to 71.5 liters of rain per square meter have accumulated. As for temperatures, in Ribadeo (Lugo) it reached 17.8 degrees at 07:50 hours, being the maximum so far that day, while the minimum was reached in A Veiga (Ourense) at 08:00 hours, with 2.4 degrees. Meteogalicia expects a “somewhat calmer” midday and afternoon after the passage of the front, although the gusts of wind will continue to be strong in the north of the provinces of A Coruña and Lugo and in high areas.