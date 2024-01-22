The video game industry is constantly evolving, which is why making changes is part of the process, and that can include in many cases laying off part of the staff, especially eliminating positions that are not really necessary and waste budget. . We saw that last year with Microsoft, Ubisoft, Codemasters, Bungie, among others who found themselves in this painful need; However, in 2024 There is no salvation either, and a big brand has already released the unfortunate news to its workers.

Through its official blog, Riot Games has released a new statement in which they express themselves about the changes that will come to the company in the coming months, making it clear that they have done very well at least with games like Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and of course, his winning horse, League of Legends. However, there is also talk that certain titles do not have the necessary support, which is why they are going to focus on those that do work, and leave aside positions that may not be as worthwhile.

That sums up to 530 people who will be or have already lost their jobs by this time, which means the elimination of approximately 11% of all their staff, something that may not hurt as much, but must be considered as a tenth of the entire people collaborating. Making it clear that they are very sorry for the news, but it is the necessary step to recover resources that were used in vain last year, while focusing on the areas to which the public pays the most attention.

Here is a fragment of what was mentioned:

Over the last few years, as Riot doubled its roster, we spread our efforts across more and more projects without having sharp enough knives to decide which players needed the most. The adjustments we're making are intended to focus on the areas that have the biggest impact on your experience while reducing investment in things that don't. This means we're eliminating around 530 roles globally, representing around 11% of Rioters, with the biggest impact on teams outside of core development. We recognize that many of you care not only about the games you play, but also about the people who create them. These are not just organizational changes; They affect individuals and families, and we do our best to approach these decisions with respect and sensitivity.

Given this, the people within Riot Games They are aware of what is happening, but they indicate that it is the necessary step to follow to grow as a company. Thus they join the large business entities that are letting go of a large part of the staff, so it would not be surprising to see something similar in the coming months but now with Bandai Namcofor example.

Via: Riot Games

Editor's note: This practice of laying off employees by the industry is already becoming common, and it is scary that many more people will have to leave in order for no one to go bankrupt. Anyway, we must wait to see if more people have lost their jobs.