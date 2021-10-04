Despite the Pandora Papers investigation, published on Sunday (3.Oct.2021), exposing offshore accounts of the highest level of the Brazilian economy, such as the assets of minister Paulo Guedes, Brazilian printed newspapers did not highlight the revelations on this Monday (4th. out).

Among the main Brazilian newspapers, the case involving Guedes was included on the front page, but not highlighted, in most newspapers. the newspapers The globe and Economic value, on the other hand, do not cite the investigation involving the Minister of Economy on their covers.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

Here are the 1st pages of the main Brazilian newspapers, with the indication (in red) of the parties referring to the Pandora Papers investigation:

THE Folha de São Paulo he did not highlight the case and included the call to Guedes’ offshore account among other notes on his cover.

The newspaper O State of São Paulo it only gave a note at the bottom of its 1st page, without citing Gudes or the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto – who also has offshore accounts. In place of the main names in the current Brazilian economy, the newspaper drew attention to leaders from other countries.

Even in the article that the state published, Brazilian cases are mentioned only in the last paragraph – marked in red in the image:

O Brazilian mail also gave just a little call, at the bottom of its 1st page. But the newspaper draws attention to the “tax haven of Guedes and Campos Neto”.

The globe and Economic value they ignored the case and did not include any indication of the tax haven accounts of the economy minister and BC president.

INTERNATIONAL HIGHLIGHT

The Pandora Papers investigation, published on Sunday (3.Oct), exposed offshore accounts of 336 politicians and senior officials from 91 countries. In the international media, the revelations gained prominence in the main printed newspapers.

Here’s the selection:

the british The Guardian devoted its 1st page basically to the investigation. The newspaper draws attention to the tax haven accounts of the world’s top leaders.

The Washington Post, in the United States, also made the investigation its main story of the day. The newspaper’s cover draws attention to the data of the “global elite”. The newspaper claims that offshores “protect the rich from taxes, investigations and liability”.

In the Spanish newspaper El País, the Pandora Papers investigation took up most of the front page. Among the highlights are Spanish citizens with accounts in tax havens. But those involved in Latin America, where the newspaper also operates, are included on the newspaper’s cover.

Argentine Clarín’s headline was also reserved for Pandora Papers. The newspaper draws attention to the country’s situation as the 3rd in the world with more accounts in tax havens.

At The Jurusalem Post, offshore accounts were not the main news, but they gained prominence on the front page, with the case of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

In India, the case had a smaller space on the cover of The Times of India this Monday (4.Oct).

THE CNN Brazil also commented on the case, but focused on Guedes’ response and not on the international investigation that revealed the account abroad:

Pandora Papers

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) obtained the pool of 11.9 million confidential files and led a team that spent 2 years examining them, tracing sources and combing through court files and other public records from dozens of countries .

615 journalists from 149 vehicles in 117 countries participated in the investigation. The material has been analyzed for about 1 year for the preparation of the series. In Brazil, journalists from this digital newspaper are part of the investigation. power360, from the magazine Piauí, gives Public Agency and the website metropolises.

At the power360, 7 journalists were mobilized to take care of this project, in addition to the entire team of professionals who made infographics and videos.

>>> read on here all Pandora Papers texts published by Power360.