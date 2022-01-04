Over the past two years, Lebanon has faced numerous challenges ranging from the economic collapse resulting from the sharp depreciation of the Lebanese pound, which has lost almost 100% of its value against the dollar; hyperinflation, which is above 150%; the coronavirus pandemic and the Beirut port explosion that killed more than 250 people and destroyed half the city. The crisis is far from over.

All of these challenges facing Lebanon have accelerated the growth of the hunger curve, leaving more than 50% of the population below the poverty line and 20% in extreme poverty.

The country has experienced one of the biggest economic crises in the world since 1850. Meanwhile, the population struggles every day against the lack of medicines, fuel, bread and electricity. But despite the seriousness of the situation, the ruling class has not wanted to make structural changes to lift the country out of the economic and political collapse in which it finds itself.

In order to rescue Lebanon, the international community demands political and economic reforms. Western analysts and diplomats have set their sights on the upcoming parliamentary elections in the hope of a political change that will lift the country out of the chaos in which it is immersed.

These elections, which are expected to be held next spring, are an opportunity for the demands and aspirations of the 2019 protests, which called for an end to sectarianism and the political elite that has been ruling for more than 40 years. to the country since the end of the Civil War in 1961.