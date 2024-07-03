Red-hot market

The 2024 driver market has been one of the most intriguing ever, with Lewis Hamilton’s already-announced move to Ferrari, Mercedes’ search for a replacement for the seven-time world champion, and the constant rumors surrounding reigning world champion Max Verstappen. But it’s not just inside the cockpit that top teams are courting superstars. The other big soap opera this season involves Adrian NeweyThe brilliant British designer, who boasts an endless collection of titles won with his single-seaters, is in fact openly desired by at least three teams: Ferrari, Aston Martin And Williams.

The Prancing Horse would seem to be ahead of the competition in securing the services of Newey, who is leaving Red Bull and is now ‘confined’ mainly to working on the fascinating RB17 project, the first ever Hypercar built by the Milton Keynes group. Whether the 65-year-old British engineer actually already has a certain plan for your future It’s not clear yet.

Between family and work

Interviewed by British TV Sky Sports F1 However, the now outgoing technical director of Red Bull has indicated a deadline within which you should define your working future which – according to other recent words of his – should continue to develop in Formula 1: “Decision in autumn/winter? Yes, the goal is definitely that – confirmed Newey – by then I will have made a decision”.

Meanwhile the most successful designer in the history of the Circus, enjoys the family: “At the moment I’m continuing to work on the RB17 and then I’m taking some time off – he concluded – toFor example, last week we took seven days off, trying to make the most of the weather, and toured the south coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DV6. It was great fun.”.