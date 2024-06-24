by VALERIO BARRETTA

RB, what a disappointment

On the eve of the Montmeló weekend there was a lot of anticipation for the RBwhich in Catalonia brought a substantial package of updates which involved the bottom, bodywork and rear wing. The developments, however, did not work at all and they caused only frustration in Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, both eliminated in Q1 and never fighting for points on Sunday.

In Faenza they hope that at the Red Bull Ring, the home circuit for the “sister” Red Bull, the head will rise again, but the proximity of this event, the backlash on a moral level for the apparently vain efforts and the growth of some rivals (Alpine and Kick Sauber) cause concern at the top of the team.

Bayer’s words

“Unfortunately we were unable to resolve the problem on the track“, said CEO RB Peter Bayer as reported by Auto Motor und Sport. “The last attempt was to go back to the old version of the rear wing, but unfortunately it didn’t fit with the rest of the package“.

Mekies’ words

“We have worked very hard on this update. Unfortunately, we lacked the necessary pace in every session. It was a really weak weekend“, added team principal Laurent Mekies. “We don’t want to make excuses for this, we simply weren’t competitive. We have collected a lot of data and now we have to try to draw the right conclusions in the few days left until Spielberg“.