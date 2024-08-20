A new suitor

In the media chaos that has been surrounding the most sought-after engineer on the planet for months now – Adrian Newey – only one point seemed clear: a team like Alpine, afflicted by an internal crisis that has lasted for years now, close to abandoning its own power units, could never have approached the designer leaving Red Bull. And instead.

It comes from Germany and in particular from the site F1 Insider a rumor that is set to once again change the landscape within which 65-year-old Newey will have to make the decision regarding his next job. The French team, in fact, under the strong pressure of the new consultant Flavio Briatore – an old Circus fox if there is one – would have started his courtship work towards English.

Flavio’s move

Ferrari, Aston Martin and Williams have been working alongside Newey for months, so Briatore – who is in a disadvantageous position also given the little appeal that currently surrounds the team owned by Renault – must use the heavy artillery. The plan of the manager from Cuneo is to convince Newey by offering him carte blanche. The very element that slowed down the negotiations with Ferrari, that is the freedom to have a say in overall aspects of the team, would be the Alpine’s strong point.

The hypothesis is suggestive, considering that Newey worked with Renault both at the time of Williams and in the first Red Bull cycle, that of Sebastian Vettel. However, it must also be said that inevitably the Losange house is destined to withdraw at least partially once the stop to the supply of power units is made official and Alpine becomes a de facto customer team. The Enstone team cannot be considered the favorite at the moment, but the operational headquarters near London and the Briatore’s persuasiveness they can make credible a scenario that just a couple of months ago would have been totally unrealistic.