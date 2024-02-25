River Plate and Boca Juniors They met at the Monumental stadium, in the Argentine soccer superclassic and ended with a goalless draw.

The set of MArtin Demichelis They came into this match after having drawn 1-1 against Banfield, while Boca Juniors had just lost as a visitor 1-2 against Lanús.

The match started evenly for both teams, as both began to be aggressive offensively, but neither wanted to leave imperfections in the defensive backline.

River Plate had the first big action of the match, after 22 minutes of the initial period, the forward of the crossed band, Facundo Colidio, finished off a ball that ended up hitting the post. Making the fans of the local team hold out for a goal.

However, Martín Demichelis' team had to wait until the second half, and in the 49th minute River Plate began to open the scoring. The person in charge of celebrating the millionaire was Pablo Solariwho took advantage of a long pass and the forward finished and waited for a rebound from the rival goalkeeper, scoring the goal.

But at 70 minutes the other goal of the match would come, but this time for Boca Juniors, who silenced Monumental. The person in charge of tying the commitment was Christian Medinaafter having received a pass from Lautaro Blanco, and finished from the rival area.

Finally River and Boca were tied after about 90 minutes of intensity on the part of both teams. Martín Demichelis' team finished the day at the top of the table with 13 points in group A. While the visitors placed 7th with 10 points.

