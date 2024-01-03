by VALERIO BARRETTA

The RB19 also amazed Newey

There are jewels that leave even those who created them speechless. It also happens in motorsport: for example at Ferrari they couldn't believe their eyes when faced with the speed of the F2002 and the F2004, two of the most dominant cars of the new millennium. The most dominant, however, was the RB19capable of making Red Bull win 21 GPs out of 22 in the just concluded World Championship: and, who knows, with a slightly better qualifying in Singapore, perhaps for the first time in history we would have witnessed a en plein of a team.

Newey's words

Red Bull's numbers have also thrilled those who signed up to this project, like Adrian Newey. The legendary British engineer considered the 2023 season as a year above all expectations: “I was surprised. The level of advantage we had this year at most circuits over our rivals was not at all what we expected“, these are his words to The-Race.

“Very often, when a completely new concept comes along, the first year can be quite good. Obviously there were some cars that were inspired by our car from last year, but without detailed knowledge of these cars, I can't comment“, he added.

Horner's comment

According to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, 2024 will be a year in which an important performance convergence will take place. Mercedes and Ferrari have abandoned the paths started at the launch of the new ground effect era, agreeing to chase Red Bull on the same terrain. The Briton resolved the issue with a joke: “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery“. The teams certainly see this as the only way to get Red Bull back.