Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Traffic | Delays in metro traffic, several trains cancelled

January 3, 2024
Traffic | Delays in metro traffic, several trains cancelled

Only one track is in use between Tapiola and Keilaniemi.

In metro traffic is in use on Wednesday morning with uneven shift intervals. According to Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), only one track is in use between Tapiola and Keilaniemi.

The disturbance is caused by a technical fault. The fault is estimated to last until at least ten in the morning. Due to the reduced frequency, several trains have been canceled and you may have to wait longer than usual for the subway.

