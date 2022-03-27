The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix he avenged in one fell swoop the double retirement collected by Red Bull in the previous race in Bahrain, with the Anglo-Austrian team returning to success together with the reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Also in this case, as had happened in Sakhir, the Dutch driver was the protagonist of a nice duel with Charles Leclerc in the final laps of the Jeddah test, with the battle between the two for the top step of the podium which this time resolved in favor of number 1.

The Milton Keynes team therefore returns to celebrate after the bitterness experienced in the first race on the calendar, starting with the exultation of its Technical Director Adrian Newey. However, the designer stressed the theme of the direct challenge between his team and the Ferrariwhich may reserve other chapters in the next appointments: “We saw the duel between us and the Red in Bahrain, and we saw it again here in Jeddah – commented the 63-year-old after the checkered flag- we are very close in terms of performance and it is difficult at the moment to indicate which team is the fastest. I think that it will be a war of developments. Moreover, with the budget cap, we will have to be very focused on what to bring and when. Finally our season has started after the disappointment of last week “.