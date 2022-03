Volunteers place sandbags at a monument in Kiev to protect it from Russian bombing| Photo: EFE/Atef Safadi

More than a month after the start of the war, Ukraine still controls the Kiev region, but fears a new offensive against the capital, after the regrouping of Russian troops in the territory of Belarus. “It is possible that after the implementation of these measures, with the regrouping and strengthening of forces, the occupiers will resume the actions of blockade of Kiev in the southwest direction”, evaluated the General Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine this Sunday (27).

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) agrees with the assessment. “The Russian army continues to concentrate replacements and reinforcements in Belarus and Russia north of Kiev, to fight for positions on the outskirts of the capital and try to complete the siege and capture of Chernigov,” the institute said.

In its latest review, the ISW noted that “Russian activities around Kiev show no change in the Russian high command’s prioritization of fighting around the Ukrainian capital, which remains the largest concentration of Russian ground forces in Ukraine.”

In the Kiev region, in the last 24 hours there were more than 30 bombings by Russian troops against housing projects and social infrastructure, according to the Regional Military Administration. Since the beginning of the Russian military offensive, damage has been reported in 34 of the 69 communities in the region. More than 500 targets were destroyed.