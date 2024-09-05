Adrian Newey’s Hour X

X-hour is about to strike: the press conference scheduled for September 10th looks like it will be the one in which Aston Martin will announce the hiring of Adrian Newey. A very important arrival, not only in terms of salary – it should be around 26 million dollars a year, according to rumours reported by the Daily Mail – but also because the team of Lawrence Stroll would secure the services and expertise of the most successful designer in the history of F1. Taking him away from the fierce competition of Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Alpine, who in various capacities had tried to negotiate with the former Red Bull genius. Stroll’s satisfaction is inevitable, as he is about to set up the dream team that son Lance and Fernando Alonso have always wanted.

Stroll thrilled with Newey’s arrival

We are still (for a little while?) in the realm of rumors, but it is already clear from the words of the Canadian magnate that the soap opera is about to end and that the road to Newey’s signature is clear. Interviewed by BloombergTVdad Stroll said he was particularly excited about the idea of ​​signing the record-breaking designer: “I sure hope so.oe Adrian we have discussed this hypothesis not only in the last few months, but I would say rather for years. He is clearly the most talented person in Formula 1, looking at his history and list of successes on the track. So sI would be really excited if he joined our team and I think it would be the same for every other team on the grid”.

Too many engineers at Aston Martin?

An understandable and shared enthusiasm, which however in the coming months will clash with a potential environmental problem within the new futuristic factory in Silverstone: the abundance of technicians and engineers working on the F1 project. Which could certainly be a good thing, but also a double-edged sword for the Anglo-Canadian stable.

The team currently has under contract the technical director who was Newey’s right-hand man for many years at Red Bull, Dan Fallowsthe new Chief Technical Officer just arrived from Ferrari, Enrico Cardilethe head of the engineers Luca Furbattobut also the former guru of Mercedes power units, Andy CowellCEO of the team since October 1st, and the former DT of Mercedes and Renault, Bob Bell, who acts as executive director. The dream team: composed of people of certain talent and perhaps also built with the specific intent of stealing knowledge and resources from rivals. It is not a given, however, that Stroll’s enthusiasm for Newey’s arrival is shared by all the designers. in a top position who will have to deal with it.