The European regulator ordered to stop the operation of the Boeing 737 MAX 9

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has ordered the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft pending the outcome of a review following a recent incident with a passenger airliner. This is reported by Reuters.

EASA has issued a directive from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft will be grounded for safety checks after one of the type, owned by Alaska Airlines, lost a piece of its fuselage during flight.

At the same time, the regulator noted that not a single airline from EU member countries currently operates aircraft of this configuration.

On January 6, a passenger plane of the American airline Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, due to a window and part of the fuselage being torn off during the flight. There were 174 passengers and six crew members on board, no one was injured. After this, the carrier temporarily abandoned the use of Boeing 737-9 aircraft.