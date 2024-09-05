Thursday, September 5, 2024, 11:10



| Updated 11:16h.









‘As if it were a woman’, by Antonio Micol



“As if it were a woman, that’s my Murcian land.” These verses conclude the song that Antonio Micol, flamenco singer and professor at the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Murcia, has dedicated to his city, Murcia, on the occasion of the celebration of the Fair that begins this Thursday.

“It is a song that expresses all the feelings and perceptions about the city of a Murcian who knows these feelings first-hand and who has walked its streets and squares, imbuing himself with its ultimate essence and that of its people,” added the Mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, stressing that the song was created in record time.

Information about the Murcia Fair

“Once the artist received the proposal, he only needed 24 hours to outline the lyrics and a melody, so a song that floated directly from the feelings,” added the director, recalling that this song will be part of the artist’s new work, which will be presented on November 30 at the Teatro Circo.

«You can come to the Plaza de las Flores and even to the Malecón whenever you want and bare your heart, in love with you down to the bone, with the most beautiful woman for whom I keep my kisses», says a verse of this pop ballad with flamenco airs. «We are lucky to live in a land with 3,000 hours of sunshine a year, full of joy and warmth that I wanted to condense into a metaphor, as if it were a woman, naming the corners where I keep those memories and sensations», said the author in La Glorieta during the presentation of the song.

“It is a hymn to the city designed for the whole year and in all circumstances,” explained the Councillor for Culture and Identity, Diego Avilés, adding that the song will receive wide distribution and will be uploaded to the ‘Spotify’ platform from this Thursday. ‘Como si de una mujer se Tratara’ is its beginning and its end, as well as its title. Three minutes and 44 seconds long to pay tribute to a city that is already in its Feria.