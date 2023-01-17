Newcastle is the great revelation of this 2022/23 Premier League season as it is in third position, just one point behind Manchester City, which is second with 39 units. A little over two years ago, the club was acquired by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, making the budget available for transfers one of the largest in the world. But despite this, they have not acquired big renowned stars but have acquired players with a lot of projection but who, in turn, are having a great present like Bruno Guimarães or Alexander Isak.
Now, with this encouraging present, the team led by Eddie Howe wants to continue increasing the individual hierarchy of its squad, especially in midfield, and is interested in three Chelsea players who need to sell players after incorporating more than 10 among the market signings of the European summer and the current one that is taking place.
These are the three players that interest the Magpies led by Eddie Howe:
The attacking midfielder shone last season at Crystal Palace, being one of the great revelations, but for the current campaign he is not having the necessary continuity to stand out and a departure is possible. He was part of the English squad in Qatar 2022.
At 26 years old, he was never able to establish himself as a starter for the Blues or as a fixture in the squad since he was loaned out on multiple occasions. He, too, has suffered injuries that have sidelined him for extended periods. His departure to a club like Newcastle may be the best option for his career.
Since his arrival from Ajax, the Moroccan could never be a fixture in the starting team despite constantly adding minutes. He has not been able to adapt well to Chelsea and has been constantly surrounded by rumors, especially with a possible return to the Netherlands or a transfer to AC Milan.
Today, Newcastle is a very interesting project that is just beginning to take its first steps, but the very good current sporting results may speed up the process, so we could be seeing great moves by the Magpies in the next markets of signings.
#Newcastle #interested #Chelsea #players
Leave a Reply