Chiara Petrolini, the 21-year-old accused of double infanticide, availed herself of the right to remain silent during questioning by the investigating judge

The preliminary hearing of the only defendant for the double infanticide of Vignale di Traversetolo was scheduled for today at the Parma courthouse. Chiara Petrolini.

interrogation of guarantee for chiara petrolini

The meeting between the 21-year-old and the judge began this afternoon Luke Agostini. A meeting during which the young she availed herself of the right to remain silent. A choice of nature “technique” ordered by the defense of Petrolini, accused of premeditated murder and suppression of a corpse.

Chiara Petrolini risks life in prison

The 21-year-old from Traversetolo has been under house arrest since last September 20. The girl is under accusation following the tragic discovery in her home garden of the remains of two newborns, both of whom she had given birth to and then killed. Accusations of unprecedented gravity which, if confirmed, would guarantee her thelife imprisonment.

The defendant covers her face with sheets of paper before entering the courthouse

As expected, a large number of photographers and journalists were stationed in front of the gates of the Parma courthouse where Chiara Petrolini was scheduled to be questioned today. However, they were forbidden to enter the courthouse.

chiara petrolini hides from photographers

The girl was wearing a white shirt, jeans, a jacket over her shoulders and white sneakers. Chiara covered her face with sheets to escape the flashes before entering the Courthouse from a secondary entrance. Her lawyer was with her, Nicholas Tria.

Statements made by the lawyer upon leaving the courthouse

After the meeting with the investigating judge, the lawyer explained his decision not to have his client make any statement in the following way:

“Chiara has availed herself of the right to remain silent today, a technical choice, let’s say. It is obvious that this does not mean, and I want to make it clear, that at another time she cannot make statements or submit to questioning. Just as she has done, as you have been told, on two previous occasions, once presenting herself spontaneously, once being questioned. So this – I repeat – is a strictly technical choice today. She was questioned and I believe she also provided a contribution that is by no means irrelevant to the reconstruction of the facts”.

Chiara Petrolini

The lawyer finally asked for respect for the family:

“I take this opportunity to say something that is important to me: the entire family asks that the privacy of each of its members be respected in some way, the suffering that this affair has caused and is causing and that the legitimate silence that they have chosen to maintain in this affair be respected. A tragic affair from whatever point of view you want to look at it and also particularly complex I believe”.