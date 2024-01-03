Home page politics

A bomb threat was sent in an email to various US regional parliaments. The buildings were then evacuated as a precaution.

Washington – The regional parliament buildings of more than half a dozen US states were evacuated on Wednesday because of bomb threats. However, subsequent searches of the capitol buildings of Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana and Oklahoma did not find any explosive devices or other dangerous objects, authorities and local media reported.

Bomb threats against US regional parliaments – “I’ll make sure you’re all dead”

According to a report in the Lexington Herald Leader newspaper in Kentucky, a government spokesman there said ministers in several states had received a “mass email” containing the bomb threats. “I have several explosive devices within you State Capitol placed. The explosives are well hidden and will go off in a few hours. I will make sure you are all dead,” the email quoted.

The election director in the state of Georgia, Gabriel Sterling, warned on the online service X (formerly Twitter) that “chaos actors wanted to sow discord in 2024.” “They want to increase tensions. “Don’t let that happen,” he said. This year will take place in the USA first the party primaries to determine the presidential candidates and the presidential election on November 5th. (dpa)