The lack of access to housing in New York is leading the authorities to take different measures, which is why it plans pay the owners let them rent individual room occupancy units, commonly known as SRO, so that a greater number of people have a suitable place to live.

In the last decade there has been a significant decrease in the availability of small and cheap rental homes, which is why a greater number of people find themselves having difficulty finding an affordable and decent place to live, which is why this week A special investment was announced for homeowners in the state who have a space to rent.

According to information published by The New York Times, The state will allocate about US$50,000,000 to help owners repair and renovate about 500 SROs and keep them habitable and on the marketmarking the first time that the government has funded an effort of this type.

This new support also draws attention because it means a change in the policy that until now had opted for the elimination of small rooms.

What is an SRO and how can you get the benefit?

The Single room occupancy units, or SROs, are typically very small apartments with a single private room, but with a shared kitchen, bathroom and other amenities. For this reason, they are much more affordable than conventional apartments, being an option for those who have limited income and cannot find a suitable home to live in.

The Furman Center at New York University, cited by the aforementioned media, points out that there used to be around 100,000 properties of this type in the state, but in the mid-20th century they were associated with poverty and insoluble conditions, so they began to disappear. The government even passed laws that prevented the construction of new units and encouraged the SROs to become other types of apartments, so most chose to form larger houses, the problem was that these were later only accessible to people with greater purchasing power.

Today the authorities consider that these types of options can be a solution to the housing crisis. that is experienced nationally and especially in cities like New York, where real estate costs have increased significantly in recent decades, preventing a large number of people from accessing properties and contributing to record levels of homeless people. This has also been seen to worsen, due to the enormous number of immigrants who have arrived in the area in recent years.

The challenge is that Many of the SROs are in very poor condition and need extensive renovations, which is why authorities believe that the program will help repair about 500 units.. In fact, the government intends to encourage the construction of more small apartments as part of an effort aimed at generating 100,000 additional homes in the next fifteen years. However, state legislators still need to reach an agreement that could also include tax incentives for the affordable housing development.