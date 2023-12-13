Peskov: The United States realized that Kyiv’s words about victory at the front are a deception

The United States realized that Kyiv’s words about the victory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) at the front are a deception. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov announced the revealed secret, reports RIA News.

“The United States realized that Kyiv had deceived them – there was no ‘victory’ on the battlefield,” Peskov said.