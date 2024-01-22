Everyone knows that To be able to drive you must have a driver's license. The requirements to obtain it are varied, but once you have this document it is important to know and follow the guidelines of the traffic regulations in order to maintain it. In the case of New York there are a number of reasons why a driver could lose this permit, some of which are little known.

It is well known that actions such as driving while intoxicated could lead to license revocation. However, There are other cases in which the permit may be suspended or revoked, which would mean that a person could not drive in New York State or they would be breaking the law.

In the event that the driver has committed an infraction that implies suspension or revocation, The state Department of Transit will send a notice to the person's address on file.hence the importance of keeping the data updated with the authorities.

Drivers may be eligible for indefinite suspensions of their driving license in the following cases:

Failure to respond to a traffic ticket. Failure to pay for a driver liability assessment. Failure to file a motor vehicle accident report. Not having paid child support. Have tax debts in the state of New York. Not having civil liability insurance on the car.

Reasons why there are definitive suspensions of the driving license to New York

Another offense in the state is the permanent suspension of the driver's license. Among the reasons why you could be eligible for this sanction are:

The car does not have civil liability insurance. You were convicted of a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. You received too many traffic tickets in a given period of time. Did not follow the rules for young drivers. See also Fujairah Municipality: "The Ramadan market in Fujairah returns after a two-year hiatus"

It should be noted that in this case the driver will be informed of the period of time in which he will not be able to drive and, before being able to do so again, he will have to pay a fee and re-process the license.