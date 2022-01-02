New Years, New League. That’s what Simeone must have thought when he saw how the calendar left behind 2021, the year in which his Atleti was once again champion of the League, but also the first round of this League, the next, in which the Cholo lives, perhaps, his worst moment in ten years. He closed 2021 with four consecutive defeats in the League. It begins 2022 out of the Champions positions, fifth, with 29 points and as Madrid’s third team: Rayo is just above, 4th, with 30 points. His rival this afternoon (follow the game live on AS.com). In the duel that closes the first round 2021-22 and also opens this year.

Inverse moods in both teams that equalize the lows. On Tuesday, 17 positives in the Rayo squad they even jeopardized the match. Yesterday there were only four. About four, because of COVID, will have Simeone, who, by the way, wait a negative second to be able to sit on the bench of the game.

In his case, in the absence of Llorente and Savic due to muscular ailments, COVID leaves him in the bone, without Herrera, without Koke, without João and without Griezmann. He will have to face such an important match, seize the new year with a return to triumph, with only 15 players available of the first template. The good news is that Giménez returns, to see if, with his return, the failures in defense that are costing so much will be tempered. The coach returns to 4-4-2, with a chance for Lodi and the return of Kondogbia to the pivot, with De Paul. The forward of LaLiga, that is, Correa and Suárez, their bet. Nor can you choose.

Incognita Falcao

In front, a Ray that is revelation. Very vertical, that defends very well, that arrives a lot at the top, in three passes, especially on the wings, with Isi and Álvaro. Coral, balanced, author. And to a point of equaling the best first round in its history (with Jémez, 2008). And with a lot of its own name. One is Isi, speed and class; another is Trejo (who arrives, as Dimitrievski, with only one training session), also Sergi Guardiola. A Sergi Guardiola who assumed gallons in the loss of Falcao and is now vital. A Falcao who is an Atletico legend and that until today it will not be known if he will be in this match or not: Rayo yesterday was silent about the names of its four still positive, yes The Tiger is or saves the blow to his ex for Vallecas, the second round.