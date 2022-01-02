Technical leaks revealed a number of specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is believed to be the creation of the Galaxy Note.

Evan Blass, a specialist in technical leaks, posted on his Twitter account, pictures, which he said were of the “Galaxy S22 Ultra”.

The new phone will come with curved edges on the front and back, so that it will be more comfortable when carried by the user.

The phone will also support the S-Pen, which is located inside the device, along with 5 cameras located on the back of the phone.

And according to the “Digital Trends” website, which specializes in technical news, there will be a special camera for “selfie” pictures in addition to the five cameras.

And Digital Trends expected the phone to integrate a 120Hz AMOLED screen, with QHD + quality, without revealing any other technical details.