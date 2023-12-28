Genoa – Ban on the use of fireworks and firecrackers in public places and open to the public throughout the territory of Municipality of Genoa and specific limitations in the downtown area affected by New Year's Eve celebrations. The municipal councilor for security Sergio Gambino, on the sidelines of a press conference, anticipated the terms of the ordinances scheduled for December 31st and January 1st.

“This year we will two ordinances – he explained – a specific one for the downtown area, the one affected by New Year's Eve which is an event with a strong impact on citizens, and which provides, in addition to measures related to traffic, also the limitation of the use of glass and cans, as we do for every street demonstration. It adds to this the classic ordinance with the ban on fireworks, which will instead be extended throughout the municipal territory”.

However, there is a positive note with greater awareness on the part of citizens in the use of fires. “Obviously it is not easy to control all situations – concludes Gambino – but I must say that in recent years there has been a decrease in the diffusion of the so-called barrels and this is due to a question of education that has increasingly grown among citizens”.