FOn New Year's Eve, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) announced a “tough crackdown” on general outbreaks of violence or attacks against police officers.

In view of the tense security situation and the threat of riots, Faeser told the “Tagesspiegel” that the security authorities are extremely vigilant and are “keeping a close eye on the security situation as a whole, even at the turn of the year.” “We have responded to the increased threat level of the last few weeks with a massive crackdown on the Islamist scene, especially in Berlin. We will continue to act in the same way.”

The minister also said: “Our emergency services have had to experience again and again that blind anger is carried out on their backs. The answer to this must be tough action by the police, but also by the judiciary.”

Federal police will be on duty

The Federal Interior Minister also said that the Berlin police, which are responsible for operations in the capital, could count on the support of the federal government on New Year's Eve.

“We are strengthening our federal police forces at the train stations in Berlin with four operational units and other additional units. We will have around 500 federal police officers deployed there.” In addition, the Berlin police will be supported with a further 300 federal police officers.

Last New Year's Eve there was violence against police officers and firefighters, particularly in Berlin. Faeser said: “After a year that has taken its toll on many, no one wants to experience senseless violence on New Year’s Eve. This especially applies to those who protect us all.”

Police ban pro-Palestinian demonstration

The Berlin police had previously banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration planned for New Year's Eve in the Neukölln district. A police spokeswoman said this on Friday evening when asked. The RBB had previously reported. Given the already explosive situation on New Year's Eve, the heated atmosphere in Neukölln and the fireworks that usually start in the early evening, the police have security concerns.

According to police, two more gatherings have been announced for Sunday in Berlin: another pro-Palestinian demonstration in the afternoon and a gathering in support of Israel in the evening. According to the police, these have not yet been banned.