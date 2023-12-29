US President Biden announced a threat to NATO countries due to the conflict in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said that the conflict in Ukraine threatens NATO and the security of Europe. He called on Congress to allocate funds to further support Kyiv as soon as possible.

The head of state, who is on vacation, issued a special statement in connection with Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukrainian territory. He called the attack the largest since February 2022.

The stakes go beyond Ukraine. This affects NATO, European security and further transatlantic relations Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The American leader emphasized that Russia “threatens some NATO allies,” which, in turn, increases the risk of the United States becoming involved in the conflict.

Biden calls on Congress to urgently allocate funds for Ukraine

Biden noted that drones and hypersonic missiles were used to strike Ukraine, many of which were successfully intercepted by air defense systems transferred to Ukraine from the United States.

At the same time, the United States will not be able to supply Kyiv with much-needed air defense systems and other weapons until Congress approves funding, the head of the White House emphasized.

But until Congress takes action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending weapons and critical air defense systems to Ukraine. Congress must act urgently Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

On December 27, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington had allocated the latest aid package to Ukraine in 2023 in the amount of $250 million. The United States has not yet agreed on more funds for the republic. The $61 billion for Kyiv is included in a $100 billion package that also includes funds for Israel and improving the situation on the border with Mexico.

Ukraine will have the means to survive, but not to win

The American TV channel CNN, citing interviewed experts, stated that Ukraine is doomed to defeat; it will be allocated funds to survive, but not to win.

The material notes that analysts are calling for a sober reassessment of the situation. According to them, Kyiv's goals and available means do not correspond to each other.

Ukraine will have the means to survive, but not to win. Ukraine's goal of returning all its territories is unattainable. Where we are looks like an expensive dead end at best. CNN

The TV channel notes that against the backdrop of the failures of the counteroffensive, Western allies are increasingly making it clear that they can no longer support Kyiv. Experts interviewed advised the Ukrainian military to switch to defense in 2024. In their opinion, this will demonstrate to the West that the state has a workable strategy aimed at achievable goals.

Russia launched one of its most powerful missile attacks on Ukraine on December 29

On December 29, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukrainian territory. As stated by the speaker of the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat, Ukrainian military personnel have not seen so many targets on their monitors at the same time for a long time, as during a large-scale air raid on Friday.

Moscow launched “everything except Kalibr,” in particular Kinzhal, S-300, cruise and ballistic missiles, UAVs, Kh-22 or Kh-32, Ignat said. About 18 strategic bombers launched the X-101/X-505, he added.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said that on the night of December 29, explosions occurred at military and industrial facilities in Ukraine, as well as at critical infrastructure facilities of the republic.

It is reported that Kyiv, Dnepr, Kharkov, Poltava, Vinnitsa, as well as the Khmelnitsky, Odessa and Nikolaev regions were attacked.