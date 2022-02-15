Loyal readers know that we are pretty hefty Ténéré 700 fans. And there seems to be an extra reason to have come out on top in the form of the World Raid, which is better equipped than the previous Ténéré editions.

For example, to start with, a 23-litre petrol tank has been mounted. That is seven liters extra compared to the standard Ténéré, which in itself goes quite far with 16 liters. The World Raid should take you about 500 km away, which means you can get lost once in a while and not have to worry too much about it.

The tank is split into two halves, a bit like we remember from KTM’s 950/990 Adventure. This has the advantage that the tanks can be mounted lower, which is good for the center of gravity when dredging through the sand.

Yamaha claims that the center of gravity has barely changed from the standard Ténéré 700, while the mass centralization between the front and rear wheel would have been even better. For that almost inevitable fall, the panels around the new radiator are made of a sturdy fiberglass composite and a new crankcase protection has also been developed.

The ergonomics also changed as a result of the adjustments. After all, the new, double tank is lower than the standard version, so that the saddle is flatter and you can sit more forwards and backwards as a rider. With a height of 890 mm, the saddle is not low; but those who want to go on an adventure should not call that a point, because you mainly do that standing up. The wider footrests also serve this purpose. You also get a 15 mm higher windshield with removable deflectors on the sides on top.

Where the standard version of the Ténéré still has an LCD screen, the World Raid is equipped with a modern TFT version with connectivity, so that you can also read your text messages or see your phone ringing in the steppe. More importantly, you can also use the navigation app MyRide.

You can choose from three themes (Explorer, Street, Raid) that give you more information tailored to the type of ride. For example, in the Raid function you even get two independent, counting back trip meters so that you can determine the distance to your next waypoint. Very ‘Dakar’ everyone.

While the standard Ténéré features adjustable ABS – when in ‘on’ or ‘off’ – the World Raid gets three ABS modes that vary between fully engaged, front wheel only or completely off.

The springs also received a major update, with a higher-quality 43 mm KYB fork (with Kashima coating) that can have 20 mm larger stones with 230 mm travel, where in addition to the compression and rebound damping, the spring preload can now be adjusted. The rear spring got an update geared towards tough off-road work, with a separate gas reservoir and aluminum housing for better heat resistance.

Prices are not yet known, but the World Raid should be available from May 2022. Don’t delay with ordering, we would say… because we suspect that the delivery problems of the past two years have not completely gone away.