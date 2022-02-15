The accounting firm hired by Donald Trump no longer has the former US president as a client, claiming it cannot trust the financial statements that his organization has provided them for a decade – court documents released on Monday reveal.

Last week, Mazars Group said in a letter sent to the Trump Organization that it would stop working for the company, which the New York Attorney’s Office is investigating on suspicion of tax evasion.

The letter was revealed in court by New York State Attorney General Letitia James when she asked a judge to compel Trump to comply with subpoenas to testify as part of the investigation.

In January, Letitia James said her investigation into the Trump family company uncovered “significant evidence” of deceptive business practices, including fraudulent asset valuation.

In the letter, the group says that the findings of Attorney James’ team contributed to their decision to consider that Trump’s accounts between June 30, 2011 and June 30, 2020 “should no longer be trusted.”

The accounting firm added that its own investigation and “information received from internal and external sources” also played a role in reaching this conclusion.

“While we have not concluded that the various financial statements, taken as a whole, contain significant discrepancies, based on the circumstances, we believe that our advice not to rely further on these financial statements is justified,” the group explained.

The Trump Organization said it was “disappointed” by Mazars’ decision to cut ties.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said the Mazars letter “confirms” that the accounting firm did its work “with all applicable accounting standards and principles” and noted that the “financial statements do not contain material discrepancies.”

The Trump Organization is suspected of overpricing the value of certain properties by applying for bank loans, and of undervaluing those same properties with the IRS to pay less tax.

In addition to the civil investigation promoted by James, the Trump Organization is the subject of a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The former president claims that the investigations against him are politically motivated.

