Dhe weather is demonstrably getting warmer: the German Weather Service measured temperatures of over 30 degrees at two weather stations in southern Germany on October 13th. This means that the day in Rheinfelden and Müllheim counts as a hot day and replaces the previous record as the latest hot day from 2009. At that time, temperatures exceeded 30 degrees on October 7th.

Meteorologists refer to days when the maximum temperatures reach or exceed 30 degrees as hot days or hot or tropical days. However, it is considered a summer day if 25 degrees or more are measured. There are also tropical nights: Then the temperature must not fall below 20 degrees at night.

October has already broken several temperature records: the warmest October days since records began were recorded at numerous weather stations. But it’s not just the current month that is marked by all-time records, September was the warmest since records began – i.e. since 1881 – and the second sunniest since 1951. A total of twelve days reached temperatures of over 25 degrees and two days had maximum temperatures of over 30 degrees. An average of 2.3 summer days and 0.1 hot days is normal.

But that’s supposed to be it for the summer: a precipitation front extending from north to south has been reported for this Saturday. Thunderstorms, heavy rain and daily highs of 14 to 21 degrees are expected.