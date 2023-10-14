In Central Russia, the weekend will be warm but rainy. This was announced on Saturday, October 14 “RIA News” scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation Roman Vilfand.

“In Central Russia the weather is very warm on the weekends. On Saturday it will exceed the norm by 4–5 degrees, and on Sunday by 6–8 degrees. This temperature does not correspond to the middle of October; it is more typical for the end of the first ten days of September. That is, the weather on weekends will lag behind its climatic development by more than a month, it is so warm,” he said.

Warming, Vilfand specified, will be associated with the arrival of warm air masses from the Mediterranean Sea and Asia Minor. Meanwhile, warming will not herald the return of Indian summer.

“On Saturday the rain was noticeable, on Sunday the intensity was a little less, but still cloudy and, what is also typical, windy weather,” explained the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center.

According to the forecast of the Hydrometeorological Center, on Saturday in the capital it will be cloudy, rainy and up to +14 degrees. South and southwest winds are expected at a speed of 7–12 m/s, gusts up to 18 m/s are possible.

Moreover, earlier, on the night of October 11, the first frosts were recorded in Moscow. Leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, said that the lowest temperature was recorded at the Podmoskovnaya weather station; the air temperature there dropped to -4.2 degrees.

And on October 9, the first snow was recorded at 11 weather stations in Moscow and the Moscow region. Tishkovets clarified that precipitation in the form of snow fell as a result of the Arctic invasion. At the same time, the air temperature during the day reached +6 degrees.

Before this, on October 2, weather forecaster and climatologist Alexander Shuvalov predicted the return of Indian summer to the Moscow region in mid-October, but it will not be as long and protracted as at the end of September.