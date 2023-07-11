On Monday, Iceland was subjected to a volcanic eruption near the capital, Reykjavik, for the third time in two and a half years.

And the Icelandic Meteorological Service announced, on its website, the start of a volcanic eruption northwest of Little Hrutur.

Live footage from the area on the sparsely populated Reykjanes peninsula showed thick plumes of smoke, although there were no surface lava flows in the video.

However, photos taken by the authorities showed glowing red lava gushing from an extended crack. It is believed that the length of the fault is about 200 meters, and scientists in the region are working to raise the measurements.