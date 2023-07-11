Upon arriving in Cambodia, the green of its fields, the magnificence of its temples and the permanent smile of its people surprise you. But also how close the suffering of the population is still after years of authoritarian governments, internal struggles or geopolitical problems that ended up sowing the country with mines. The horror is still seen today among the younger population that shows scars, amputations, or malformations due to polio.

If you go a little further from the capital, Phnom Penh, or from Siem Reap, where the Angkor Wat temple is located, you find a poor, very poor place. Life expectancy in Cambodia is 69 years old and hisrent per capita 1,419 euros, which places the country in position 146 out of 191 in the Human Development Index (IDH), well below neighboring Vietnam (in position 115).

It is also surprising how little development aid reaches the country, as the mining campaigns of the last century have lost focus. And see how innovations with a high social impact spread in other countries (solar solutions, water or sanitation) have not begun their expansion in the country. In addition, Cambodian youth—a segment of the population that is helping lift themselves out of poverty in other countries—still suffer the physical or psychological scars of long years of conflict.

In this reality, and in an officially Buddhist country, the engine of transformation is the Catholic Church, hand in hand with social entrepreneurship. The Jesuit Kike Figaredo (Gijón, 1959), commissioner of the Apostolic Prefecture of Battambang, has been in Cambodia for almost 40 years, fighting to improve the lives of the poorest. And, since donations are never enough or sustainable, he has found a way to expand them through entrepreneurship, changing the reality of the most vulnerable in the Asian country. Figuerredo is known as “the bishop of wheelchairs” for having started the production of the Mekong chair, adapted to local characteristics, with three wheels to adapt to the terrain and prevent tipping, made of accessible materials, such as bicycle wheels, to facilitate its repair, and very light. The model has been designed and perfected by disabled people.

In 2016, Kike set up a textile center, offering quality training and employment opportunities to people with physical disabilities or at risk of social exclusion. From a small workshop with eight employees and manual machines in a wooden building, the center has become an industrial production center capable of competing in the Cambodian textile sector. It provides employment and training to 150 people, 40% with disabilities. Their main challenge continues to be the regularity of the orders they receive. Looking for solutions they launched their own brand, Mutitaafor sale online.

In 2018 it was the turn of the agricultural business. Rice is a stable crop that ensures food security in Cambodia, the backbone of subsistence farming. The Rural Funds Managent (RFM) project implements new agricultural techniques to improve the efficiency and sustainability of farms managed with traditional techniques. The company has invested in a model farm that serves as an example to the rest: organic fertilizers, no plowing, mechanising the sowing model and regenerating the land in the dry season by planting legumes that provide organic matter and nutritional proteins when mixed with rice. RFM has managed to double the yields per hectare, still with improvement path and the possibility of organic certification. He has also devised an irrigation system, a pioneer in Cambodia, a country without canals or an irrigation system. By placing the paddy fields on a slight slope with a channel and a drainage system, it allows to store the water in the rainy season to pump it during the dry season and have two rice crops a year. With this, it manages to supply reception centers that help some 5,000 people. He charges them for rice at a lower price than the market price, but with a profit.

And finally, for now, a restaurant and a hotel that employ and train disadvantaged or disabled people. The Lonely Tree café, which includes Spanish dishes on its menu, and Oh Battambang Boutique, a hotel with 16 rooms, an oasis in the midst of the chaos of the city that offers a swimming pool, cafeteria and the pampered attention of its staff in their Mekong chairs.

In addition to social enterprises, the Battambang prefecture has programs for education, health, community development, and reception centers for people with disabilities, minors in situations of extreme vulnerability or from rural areas, where they are given the chance to study. Financed by the benefits of social enterprises, and donors such as Cáritas or RFM and the NGO Sauce in Spain. The activity is incessant, and the smile of its employees too. Disabled people, volunteers, employees, foster children… sure that a better future is in their hands.

Maria Lopez EscorialShe is a consultant specialized in social innovation and business solutions to combat poverty, and a professor at the Instituto de Empresa since 2002. She was chosen in the Top 100 Women Leaders in Spain in 2018, and received the Codespa 2022 Journalism for Development award.

