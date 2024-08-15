Josh Sawyer, director of Fallout: New Vegasrecently mentioned in a Q&A session that he is interested in working on a video game in the series again. At least if it meets certain creative requirements.

His comments were captured on video and certainly attracted attention. It is no wonder that the aforementioned title, developed by Obsidian Entertainment, was so well received by critics and gamers.

The director of Fallout: New Vegas He began by saying ‘Any project is about ‘what are we doing? What are the limits? What can I do and what can’t I do?’. That was in response to a fan’s question about whether he would work on this Bethesda series again.

We Recommend: Fallout takes home 16 Emmy nominations including best series and best actor.

Then he pointed out ‘I think with any intellectual property, especially one I’ve worked with before, what do I want to do this time that I couldn’t do with the last one?’.

Fountain: Bethesda.

Josh Sawyer finished by saying ‘If those restrictions are truly limiting, then it’s not attractive, because who wants to work on something where the one thing you want to explore isn’t possible?’.

For many this means that any involvement of this designer in a new Fallout This means that you need to have enough freedom to work. This is so that your creativity can flow and you can deliver a title that truly entertains players.

Fallout: New Vegas It has an average of 84/100 on Metacritic on PC and Xbox 360. It is one of the best games in the series and there are many who would like to see a remake or remaster of this one in the future. The fifth installment of the series is in the works but Bethesda does not want to rush things unnecessarily.

Fountain: Bethesda.

What does seem to be ruled out is seeing new versions of the first installments of the series, something that quite a few players want to see.

Apart from Fallout We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.