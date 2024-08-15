FC Barcelona: Which players have not yet registered for the start of La Liga 2024/25?

He FC Barcelona has not yet registered several players from its squad before the start of La Liga 2024/25. Barça may have to do without them for the first league games.
When the media claims that FC Barcelona’s financial situation is dire, it is clear that they are not lying. Proof of this is the recent information coming from Spain about the list drawn up by Barça before facing Valencia CF on Saturday afternoon.
Six players were ruled out before the first matchday of La Liga: Iñigo Martínez, Álex Valle, Pablo Torre, Vitor Roque, Pau Víctor and Dani Olmo.
Martinez, Victor and Olmo should all be signed before the end of the transfer window, but the others have a good chance of joining other horizons in the coming days. The other three can only line up after the sale of undesirables. The current wage bill prevents the Blaugrana from taking action.
Hansi Flick is hoping to field a surprising starting XI, especially in midfield. Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are injured, while Fermin Lopez has just returned from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lamine Yamal has only been back in Barça training for a few days. Ronald Araujo is injured, while Pau Cubarsi is also coming off a month of competition with Olympic Spain.
FC Barcelona’s probable lineup against Valencia CF: Ter Stegen – Koundé, Cubarsi, Christensen, Balde – Gündogan, Fermin, Casado – Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
