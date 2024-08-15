FC Barcelona: Which players have not yet registered for the start of La Liga 2024/25?

Six players were ruled out before the first matchday of La Liga: Iñigo Martínez, Álex Valle, Pablo Torre, Vitor Roque, Pau Víctor and Dani Olmo.

Martinez, Victor and Olmo should all be signed before the end of the transfer window, but the others have a good chance of joining other horizons in the coming days. The other three can only line up after the sale of undesirables. The current wage bill prevents the Blaugrana from taking action.

FC Barcelona’s probable lineup against Valencia CF: Ter Stegen – Koundé, Cubarsi, Christensen, Balde – Gündogan, Fermin, Casado – Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha