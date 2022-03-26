His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Muhammad Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to President Mohammed Abdul Hamid. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Sheikha Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.