Although we could say that the revelation of the PS5 Pro It is the focus of attention for the month of September, for many players it is not really the most relevant, since in a few days it goes on sale. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This game has generated a lot of expectation since the moment of its announcement, more for the gameplay issue, and with little time for it to arrive Switch, Nintendo has decided to release a new video to raise the hype of the fans to the sky.

Within the video we are given a final review of the game mechanics, since the princess of Hyrule will be the protagonist of this installment, and to help her she will meet a character called Threewho provides her with a staff to create clones of objects and help her overcome obstacles. However, there will also be classic skills, as she can change to swordswoman mode and thus become a swordswoman for a few seconds. Link to win the most difficult fights.

You can see it here:

The next release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a significant milestone in the series, as it will be the first time that players will be able to control Princess Zelda as a main character in a mainline title of the franchise. This marks an exciting change in the dynamics of the game, as the princess has mostly been a supporting character or companion in the hero’s adventures. Link. Except for the forgotten and failed launches in the Philips CD-iwhere Zelda was playable, Echoes of Wisdom offers the opportunity to experience their perspective in a centralized, big-budget narrative, something fans have been waiting for for years.

This shift in gameplay also suggests an evolution in the narrative of the series, giving Zelda a more active and fundamental role in the story. For decades, her role has been crucial in the lore of The Legend of Zeldabut direct control over your character in a main game opens up new possibilities for plot development, skills, and mechanics, which could renew interest in the series in innovative ways. It also demonstrates a commitment on the part of Nintendo to continue experimenting and surprising its player base, providing a fresh and captivating experience.

Remember that the title goes on sale on September 26th. Also the Nintendo Switch Lite edition Hyrule It goes on sale the same day.

Via: Nintendo

Author’s note: It’s definitely the game I’m most looking forward to this year, along with Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood. We’ll have to wait a little longer to get our hands on it along with that Switch Lite.